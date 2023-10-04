OPEC+ Advises Maintaining Current Oil Production Quotas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. OPEC+ has
recommended maintaining the current oil production quotas, Trend reports.
The decision was made at the 50th Meeting of the Joint
Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) that took place via
videoconference on October 4, 2023.
The committee restated its member countries' commitment to the
Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), which has been extended until the
conclusion of 2024, as established during the 35th OPEC and
non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) on June 4, 2023.
Additionally, it acknowledged the revision of the meeting
schedule, shifting the monthly meetings to bi-monthly for the Joint
Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). The JMMC also gained the
authority to convene extra meetings or request an OPEC and non-OPEC
Ministerial Meeting, in accordance with the agreement reached
during the 33rd OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on October 5,
2022.
The committee further voiced its complete acknowledgment and
endorsement of Saudi Arabia's endeavors to bolster oil market
stability. It reiterated its gratitude for the Kingdom's extra
voluntary reduction of 1 mb/d and the extension of this measure
until the conclusion of December 2023. OPEC+ also acknowledged
Russia for extending its additional voluntary export reduction by
300,000 b/d until December 2023.
Meanwhile, in May 2020, the alliance reduced oil production by
9.7 mb/d due to the pandemic.
Starting from August 2022, OPEC+ began easing these production
cuts, but in November, they once again reduced production. This
decision is in effect until the end of 2023.
The bloc's communique mentions the extension of the agreement
until 2024 and a reduction in the target oil production level by
1.4 million barrels from the following year.
