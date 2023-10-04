Zangezur Corridor's Rehab To Tidy Armenian-Azerbaijani Ties - Russian Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The restoration of
the Zangezur corridor has a significant potential for advancing the
normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing,
Trend reports.
"The work is being carried out within the framework of a
trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers," she
said.
Zakharova noted that a project to restore a transportation route
that would connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic is under consideration.
"We see in the implementation of this project a significant
potential to move towards the normalization of relations between
Yerevan and Baku. Of course, everything depends on the political
will of the countries and their readiness to reach certain
agreements," she said.
