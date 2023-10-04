Zangezur Corridor's Rehab To Tidy Armenian-Azerbaijani Ties - Russian Spokesperson


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The restoration of the Zangezur corridor has a significant potential for advancing the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

"The work is being carried out within the framework of a trilateral working group co-chaired by deputy prime ministers," she said.

Zakharova noted that a project to restore a transportation route that would connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is under consideration.

"We see in the implementation of this project a significant potential to move towards the normalization of relations between Yerevan and Baku. Of course, everything depends on the political will of the countries and their readiness to reach certain agreements," she said.

