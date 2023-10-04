Russian MFA Spokesperson Calls Armenian Journalist Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The Spokesperson
for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has once again put
an Armenian journalist in his place, who has always asked
inappropriate questions at the spokesperson's weekly briefings,
Trend reports.
At the latest briefing, the journalist asked what Russia is
doing to take former separatist "leaders" from Karabakh, to which
Zakharova responded that it has nothing to do with Russia.
"Are you sure you've addressed the right recipient for your
question? Is it necessary to take them? You seem to have everything
mixed up. If you want to ask what Yerevan is doing to assist its
citizens, as you mentioned, that's a question for the official
representatives of the Armenian Foreign Ministry," she said. "If
you want to ask what Russia is doing to provide assistance, perhaps
we should first remember that the people you mentioned are citizens
of Armenia. Some of them have renounced Russian citizenship, and
some initially only had Armenian citizenship".
Then, the Armenian propagandist attempted to ask a question
about a fictional "ethnic cleansing" in Karabakh, but Zakharova did
not allow him to finish his "question", adding that making such
declarations under the guise of a question is incorrect.
During the dialogue, it was revealed that this journalist
doesn't recognize the legitimacy of the current government of
Armenia, to which Zakharova responded that it would not make sense
to answer his questions in that case.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
Recently, Azerbaijan has arrested a number of former "officials"
of the separatist regime and their ringleader, including Arayik
Harutyunyan, Bako Saakyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and others.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107188290
