Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council To Take Place In Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 4. A meeting of the Heads of State Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on October 13 under the chairmanship of President Sadyr Japarov, Trend reports.

This announcement was made by Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the Foreign Policy Department at the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

He said that this upcoming event is expected to result in significant decisions aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation among the member states of the CIS in the areas of trade, economics, and culture. It is anticipated that the heads of states of the CIS member countries will participate in this summit.

Last year's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of States took place in Astana, Kazakhstan, where a series of documents were signed. These agreements aimed at furthering the development and strengthening of integration ties in the areas of trade, economics, culture, and security.