Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Council To Take Place In Bishkek

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 4. A meeting of
the Heads of State Council of the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek on
October 13 under the chairmanship of President Sadyr Japarov,
Trend reports.
This announcement was made by Muratbek Azymbakiev, Head of the
Foreign Policy Department at the Presidential Administration of
Kyrgyzstan.
He said that this upcoming event is expected to result in
significant decisions aimed at expanding and strengthening
cooperation among the member states of the CIS in the areas of
trade, economics, and culture. It is anticipated that the heads of
states of the CIS member countries will participate in this
summit.
Last year's meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of States took
place in Astana, Kazakhstan, where a series of documents were
signed. These agreements aimed at furthering the development and
strengthening of integration ties in the areas of trade, economics,
culture, and security.
