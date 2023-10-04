'Khazri-2023' Joint Tactical Exercises Continue In Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4.
According to the
joint action plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic
of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises with the
participation of warships and military personnel of the naval
forces of both countries continue, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
In accordance with the plan, a number of tasks were worked out
in interoperability with other types of troops in the warships'
training areas.
The sailors of both countries demonstrate high professionalism
in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises.
It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation
takes part as an observer in the exercises, which will continue
until October 8.
VIDEO:
