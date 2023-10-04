Enjoy The Refreshed Nar And Win Exciting Prizes!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Last week, Nar announced the launch of a new campaign built around a refreshed brand concept. This campaign aims to showcase a wide range of affordable products and services through three TV commercials .

It's worth noting that the cornerstone of the brand's new approach is to bring customer-centricity, affordability, and accessibility closer to our cherished customers.

Additionally, the mobile operator will host multiple contests in the coming days to share the excitement of the new brand concept with its valued subscribers. Nar subscribers will have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including a PlayStation 5, Air Pods, iPhone 14, Apple Watch, iPad Air 5GB, and Yandex Station Max. We cordially invite you to follow Nar's social media pages for timely updates on these exciting competitions.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.