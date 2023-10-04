Enjoy The Refreshed Nar And Win Exciting Prizes!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Last week, Nar announced the launch of a new campaign built
around a refreshed brand concept. This campaign aims to showcase a
wide range of affordable products and services through three
TV
commercials .
It's worth noting that the cornerstone of the brand's new
approach is to bring customer-centricity, affordability, and
accessibility closer to our cherished customers.
Additionally, the mobile operator will host multiple contests in
the coming days to share the excitement of the new brand concept
with its valued subscribers. Nar subscribers will have the
opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including a PlayStation 5, Air
Pods, iPhone 14, Apple Watch, iPad Air 5GB, and Yandex Station Max.
We cordially invite you to follow Nar's social media pages for timely updates on these exciting competitions.
Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to
2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator
in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last
4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy
and provides excellent service at an affordable price.
