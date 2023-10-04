Silk Way West Airlines Presents Footage About Its Activities (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Silk Way West Airlines, a leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian region, has presented a footage about its activity, Trend reports.

According to the footage, founded in 2012, in Baku, Azerbaijan at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe.

In recent years, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new Boeing 777 freighters and two state of the art 777-8 freighters.

Flying to many destinations around the world, Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A 350 freighters with Airbus in 2022. The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe CIS the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia and the Americas.