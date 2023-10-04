Silk Way West Airlines Presents Footage About Its Activities (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
Silk Way West
Airlines, a leading cargo airline in the Caspian and Central Asian
region, has presented a footage about its activity, Trend reports.
According to the footage, founded in 2012, in Baku, Azerbaijan
at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates
hundreds of flights every month across the globe.
In recent years, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet
expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new Boeing
777 freighters and two state of the art 777-8 freighters.
Flying to many destinations around the world, Silk Way West
Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A 350 freighters with
Airbus in 2022. The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000
tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations
across Europe CIS the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia and the
Americas.
