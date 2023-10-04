Expert: It More Profitable For Iran To Balance, But Circumstances Push It Towards Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ihor Semyvolos, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies, believes that Iran will cooperate more closely with Russia in the military sphere, as it can get quick money from Russia, which is necessary for the regime's survival.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrinform.

The expert noted that the Iranians are interested in lifting Western sanctions because they cannot fully realize their potential, and therefore the negotiation process with the Americans may affect Iran's position. At the same time, he denied the possibility of their cooperation.

"Iran is definitely not moving toward the United States - it is more profitable for it to balance, like the rest of the Global South. But the circumstances are pushing it toward Russia, and the political group that currently rules Iran is more likely to cooperate with Russia," Semyvolos said.

Ukraine taking measures to preventfrom supplying missiles to Russia – Yusov

According to him, the main task of the current Iranian regime is to survive, and it needs resources.

"And they can only get quick money from Russia, but not Chinese investments that will go into the economy and after a while will be able to launch some industries. Accordingly, they are inclined to cooperate with Russia," said the director of the Center for Middle East Studies.

As reported, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predicts that Iran may transfer hypersonic missiles to Russia after October 18, when UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which prohibits such agreements, expires.