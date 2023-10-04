Azerbaijan To Host Music Forum For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Music forum will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan on
October 29-31.
The forum is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.
The forum will take place within the framework of events
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
and with the support of Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan National
Conservatory, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts,
Azerbaijan Composers Union.
The opening ceremony will take place at Gulustan Palace on
October 29, bringing together well-known musicologists, composers,
conductors and performers.
The panel sessions on music creation, tradition in music and its
transmission, consumption and promotion of music, research of this
field, choreography will be organized with the participation of the
cultural community.
The opinions and proposals of experts will be summarized and
reflected in the "Culture of Azerbaijan - 2040" Concept.
Those who want to participate in the music forum can register
through the online application form until October 26.
