Community Strongly Condemns Biased Position Of EU Special Representative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the biased
position of the European Union Special Representative for the South
Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, in his interview with Armenian media,
especially his low views such as "deploying a long-term
multinational or UN mission in the sovereign territories of
Azerbaijan", Azernews reports, citing the
Community.
The statement reads: "We demand from T. Klaar and other EU
officials not to make ridiculous, hostile statements about the
sovereign territories of Azerbaijan. The deployment of the mission
on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is not within the powers
and authority of T. Klaar or others.
The European Union, which is a vivid example of double
standards, has no moral grounds to "instruct" Azerbaijan. Let T.
Klaar give recommendations to the EU institutions on the placement
of a long-term multinational mission or UN mission in the EU
countries where there are problems with ethnic minorities and
mono-ethnic Armenia.
In his interview, T.Klaar, who emphasized the importance of the
return of Armenian residents to Garabagh and the protection of
their religious and cultural monuments, is hypocritical.
Let us remind you that Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia have
been waiting for their return to their homeland for more than 30
years. Despite our repeated appeals, the European Union has not
publicly stated its position on this issue.
T. Klaar recalls a similar statement of the Khojaly executioner
Serzh Sargsyan with the words: "For me, the Nagorno-Karabakh issue
is not closed". We would like to inform the representative of the
European Union that for Azerbaijan, which has restored its
sovereignty, the Garabagh issue is closed, while for others the
fact that this issue is still open is only a product of their
imagination.
The approach to resolving issues on the basis of ethnic and
religious fanaticism and Azerbaijanophobia should be a disgrace to
the European Union.
We demand that the European Union put an end to discrimination,
to respect the principle of equality of people in terms of their
dignity and rights, to support the safe and dignified return of
Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia within the framework of
an international mechanism and under appropriate security.
guarantees".
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107188279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.