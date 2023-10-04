President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Newly Elected President Of Maldives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to the newly elected President of the
Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu.
to be updated
MENAFN04102023000195011045ID1107188278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.