Space Industry Opens New Horizon Before Azerbaijan

Qabil Ashirov
The economy related to space is a huge and promising industry.
Many say that it is not the economy of today, but tomorrow, because
currently space is a big void for us and we cannot reap the
benefits of space comprehensively. However, developing technology
makes this industry available to us gradually. Actually, despite
the cosmos not being well investigated and explored in comparison
to other spheres, day by day its new sub-branches emerge. It is
obvious that the more we explore the cosmos, the more new
specialties and branches will emerge in the economy and science
that will broaden the horizon before humankind.
European Space Agency described the importance of the industry
with the following sentences:“Every euro spent in the space
industry returns around six euros to the economy. This makes it a
critical sector for economic development, competitiveness, and
high-tech jobs”.
The space industry covers many sectors from the satellite
industry to space tourism. Some countries have long started to reap
its benefits. Take Russia, for example. The industry and related
sectors employ about 250,000 people in Russia.
Besides, some experts claim that most of the chemical elements
in the world will run out in 50 years. In this case, the importance
of the Cosmos will ramp up. Thus, the outline of a new sector in
the space-based economy emerged. Today, many countries foresee this
challenge and take measures to eliminate possible shortcomings in
the future.
Due to the potential of the industry, countries are competing
with each other to become one of the space-industry-owning
countries. However, despite the big potential of the industry,
currently, satellite-related businesses are the main profitable
sector in the industry and Azerbaijan is one of these countries. It
is worth noting that Azerbaijan has been the first country to own
the space industry in the region since 2010. However, the history
of the space industry traces back to that date. During the Soviet
Union, several companies in Azerbaijan manufactured types of
equipment for space projects.
Azercosmos is the first satellite operator in the South Caucasus
and it was established by Decree No. 885 of the Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev on May 3, 2010, with the aim of ensuring the
development, launch, management, and operation of telecommunication
satellites. On February 8, 2013, Azerbaijan launched the first
artificial satellite named Azerspace-1 into space. According to
official data, the total cost of "Azerspace-1" is $233m. Azercosmos
OJSC plans to get $420m of net income from the operation of this
satellite.
Azerbaijan launched the second artificial satellite Azersky
Observation satellite into orbit on June 30, 2014. The lifespan of
Azersky was 12 years, but it ended its mission on 20 April 2023.
Azerbaijan's third satellite, Azerspace-2, was launched into space
on September 28, 2018. The cost of Azerspace-2 is about $190m and
its lifespan is about 20 years. According to the experts, the
satellite will bring $400m to Azerbaijan's economy. In addition to
the economic aspect, the operation of "Azerspace-2" in orbit will
also ensure the country's information security and independence. It
is already known that the service area of "Azerspace-2" will be
expanded and will cover a number of European countries, as well as
Central and Southwest Asia, the Middle East, and Tropical Africa.
The satellite will offer high technical capabilities, favorable
coverage area, and quality service to public and private entities
in the region to meet the growing demands in the field of network
services. The new satellite will expand the service spectrum and
geography of activity of "Azerkosmos" and will also serve as an
in-orbit reserve for the first telecommunication satellite -
"Azerspace-1". This, in turn, will create an opportunity for
"Azerkosmos" to participate in large-scale international tenders,
which it has not been able to participate in until now due to the
lack of a spare satellite.
In addition, Azerbaijan is going to launch Azersky 2 into orbit
next year. Surely, Azerbaijan will not limit its space industry
capacity to three or four satellites but will develop and increase
it further, because it enables Azerbaijan which suffers from Dutch
Diseases to diversify its exports. Today, Azerbaijan exports only
services, but if the country can revive its previous space
industry, more precisely equipment production, the volume of its
exports will increase as well. Moreover, more job places for
high-tech engineers will be created.
Besides, agriculture is considered one of the major sectors in
Azerbaijan's economy, and agriculture is well integrated into the
space industry. Currently, satellite photos play an important role
in agriculture planning. Even some countries can conduct
preliminary soil analyses with the help of satellite images.
In addition to the economic benefits, it has military benefits
as well. It is not a secret that Azersky played an important role
in the reconnaissance.
So, taking into account all the above, we can conclude that the
space industry can be a good leverage in Azerbaijan's economy.
Although the space industry does not play a major role in
Azerbaijan's economy, it has a big potential. It is very hard to
believe that the space industry can replace oil and gas, but it can
be as profitable as tourism and other important sectors.
