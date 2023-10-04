Teenager gets arrested after fatal shooting spree in Bangkok mall

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident that shook the heart of Thailand's capital, a teenage boy unleashed a deadly shooting spree at the upscale Siam Paragon shopping mall in downtown Bangkok. Officials have confirmed two fatalities and several individuals left wounded in the wake of the harrowing attack. The suspect has been successfully apprehended.



The distressing events transpired on a fateful Tuesday afternoon, as the young assailant brandished a handgun within the sprawling commercial complex. He proceeded to open fire on a total of at least seven people, leaving a 34-year-old Chinese woman and another woman from Myanmar as the unfortunate victims of the assault, according to official statements.



Additionally, five individuals sustained injuries, with two of them in critical condition. It is worth noting that initial reports suggested three casualties, but the death toll has since been revised.



A video capturing the chaos and panic of the moment circulated on social media, depicting terrified shoppers hastily evacuating the premises amidst the distressing sound of gunshots.



The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a swift and decisive response from law enforcement authorities. The successful apprehension of the teenage suspect offers a glimmer of relief, as investigators delve into the motives and circumstances surrounding this appalling act of violence.



The tragic shooting serves as a stark reminder of the need for heightened vigilance and security measures, even within seemingly safe public spaces. The aftermath of this event will undoubtedly lead to a renewed focus on ensuring the safety and well-being of patrons in bustling commercial centers, as communities grapple with the emotional aftermath of this devastating incident.



