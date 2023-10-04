France Concerned Over Russian Repression Campaign Against Government Opposers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- France expressed deep concern over the repression campaign by Russian government against all who opposes its war on Ukraine.
French foreign ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement on Wednesday that France strongly condemns the eight and a half year sentence of Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who criticized the war on Ukraine during a TV news program in Russia in 2022.
France called on Russia to resprect the international human rights law and release all political prisoners. (end)
