Deputy FM Receives Italian Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Shiekh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Italian Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bolstering relations between the two countries. (end) nma

