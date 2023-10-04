EU, Algeria To Hold Dialogue Boosting Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- European Union Energy Commissioner, Kadri Simson, will host the fifth annual EU-Algeria High Level Energy Dialogue in Brussels on Thursday.

In a press release on Wednesday, the EU's executive mentioned that Simson will co-chair the meeting with the Algerian Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, in which the two will discuss possibilities of strengthening close energy ties.

This year's high-level energy dialogue follows the EU Commissioner's visit to Algeria last year and demonstrates the continuation of the EU-Algeria strategic partnership in the field of energy that includes cooperation on natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy market integration.

The talks in Brussels will particularly focus on methane emissions and renewable hydrogen, which are potential areas of cooperation. (end)

nk









MENAFN04102023000071011013ID1107188242