Vatican Pope: Cop28 Climate Summit Should Achieve Decisive Transition

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VATICAN CITY, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Pope Francis of Vatican stressed Wednesday that the COP 28 Climate Summit due in Dubai should achieve a decisive transition in the efforts of combating climate change.

This came in a Pope's message issued today on climate issues.

He said that they cannot give up the dream that the COP 28 summit would lead to a decisive acceleration to energy transition by adopting effective commitments that can be permanently observed.

He noted that the COP 28 conference could make a turning point in a way that proves that what has been achieved since 1992 was serious and suitable.

"We can keep hoping that Cop28 will allow for a decisive acceleration of energy transition. This conference can represent a change of direction, showing that everything done since 1992 was in fact serious and worth the effort, or else it will be a great disappointment and jeopardise whatever good has been achieved so far," he said.

However, the Pope said that international negotiations on reducing emissions would not make a tangible progress as some countries put their interests ahead of global public interest.

He, at the same time, elaborated that emissions could increase if those negotiations were not conducted.

Pope Francis called for commitments by countries towards energy transition if there is sincere interest in the COP 28 conference.

He pointed out that there are some outcomes required for a new, intensive start, calling for cooperation to provide more effective solutions to climate change. (end)

