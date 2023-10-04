US House official gets overthrown

(MENAFN) In a closely contested vote, the US House of Representatives decided on Tuesday, with a margin of 216 to 210, to remove California Republican Kevin McCarthy from his position as House Speaker. McCarthy's tenure has been marked by ongoing opposition from the right wing of his party, who criticized him for his willingness to find common ground with Democrats regarding matters such as government funding and aid to Ukraine.



The motion to oust McCarthy was introduced by Florida Republican Matt Gaetz on Monday, just two days after McCarthy successfully rallied GOP lawmakers to pass a bill extending government funding until November 17. Gaetz, along with a group of staunch conservatives, staunchly opposed the amalgamation of funding for various government agencies into a single bill. Gaetz had previously warned that if the bill passed, he would take action to unseat McCarthy.



The removal of McCarthy from his position was made possible due to a prior agreement struck between the California Republican and Gaetz's 'Freedom Caucus' allies back in January. This agreement granted the hardline conservatives the authority to remove McCarthy from office if they ever lost confidence in his leadership, in exchange for their support for his bid for speakership. This dynamic underscores the internal tensions within the Republican party, particularly in regard to the delicate balance between compromise and ideological purity. The outcome of this vote is poised to have significant repercussions on the party's leadership structure and the direction it takes in future political endeavors.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188236