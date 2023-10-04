Cosmo Prof Hosts Third Annual Color The World With Special Guest Chris Appleton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cosmo Prof brings together industry-leading brands and artists to support the professional community with best-in-class education on the latest color trends, product innovation, and business tips.

DENTON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo Prof, the leading distributor of professional beauty products and education, reaffirms its commitment to the professional community by bringing their third annual Color the World Event to life virtually on October 22, 2023. With a strong focus on color trends, this event is designed to answer stylists' demands by providing them with the knowledge and inspiration they need to excel in their artistry.

Cosmo Prof brings together industry-leading brands and artists at this year's Color the World to support the professional community with best-in-class education.

Since its inaugural year in 2021, Cosmo Prof has seen upwards of 10,000 attendees eagerly join Color the World to learn and grow. The demand for more resounding support continues to rise, driving education as a core pillar of Cosmo Prof's business. The distributor's allyship goes beyond quality product offerings with a mission to support stylists by arming them with the latest techniques and category innovation to express their creativity through color.

"We are fresh off the heels of Iconic Blonde, where we saw registration grow by over 75%, making it our largest event to date and confirming the need for continued education. We are thrilled to continue the momentum and support of the professional community with the latest developments in color," said April Holt, Group Vice President of Stores at Beauty Systems Group.

Partnering with industry-leading experts to bring best-in-class education to attendees, Cosmo Prof is excited to have world-renowned Celebrity Hair Artist and Creative Director of Color Wow, Chris Appleton , as Color the World's special guest for the second year. "I'm honored to be a part of the Color the World event for the second year in a row with Cosmo Prof. My career has been a journey of incredible partnerships and learnings. I'm looking forward to sharing some of my insights and experiences garnered over the years with the next generation of stylists, encouraging them to defy boundaries and push beyond the conventional," shared Appleton.

Color the World attendees can expect an elevated virtual experience with new classes based on color and styling trends from top brands like Paul Mitchell, Wella, Schwarzkopf, Joico, Matrix, Morrocanoil, Sexy Hair, Ouidad, OLAPLEX, and more. Highlights for the 2023 program include:



2024 Color Trends: Experts and industry leaders from top brands will share valuable insights on new and innovative techniques so stylists can master trending colors from purples and silvers to coppers and reds. Attendees will witness live demonstrations, engage in interactive chats, and gain inspiration from the industry's finest educators while earning CE hours in select classes.

Can't Miss Classes : Master the latest trends while learning how to create powerful and eclectic high-contrast looks with a "Color Blocking" class hosted by Wella. Color the World will also cover important topics beyond hair color so professionals can learn best-in-class business practices, social media tips, celebrity styling, and more. Chris Appleton is back behind the chair to teach an hour-long masterclass on runway-ready looks by sharing his most iconic A-list hairstyles, and Joico's "Salon Social Playbook" class will cover social strategies to attract new clients, tips for creating viral salon content, and more. Licensed to Create Award: For the third year, Cosmo Prof is bringing the professional community together to share what colors their world with the opportunity to compete for a live feature during the event and a chance to win $1,500 in prizes. With nearly 1,400 submissions, stylists, barbers, and nail techs were asked to showcase their talent on social media. Attendees can vote live during Color the World to select a winner for each category.

Professionals can learn more about Color the World and register at cosmoprofbeauty/color-the-world . Ticket holders will also have access to the curriculum for two weeks after the event to view additional sessions.

