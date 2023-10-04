Elation Health Expands Reach With Industry-First Unified EHR And Billing Solution For Primary Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Primary care practices use Elation's unified clinical and billing software to save time, improve work-life balance, and increase practice revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, today announced general availability of the industry's first unified electronic health record (EHR) and billing solution built to support high-value primary care. In an industry of overly complex software, Elation's all-in-one technology is already delivering beyond the clinical experience to financial success in support of strengthening America's fragile primary care system. For the growing list of more than 100 customers using the unified solution, practice benefits include seamless, time-saving clinical and billing workflows, comprehensive functionality designed for primary care needs, and a simple, modern interface compared to competitors.

"Elation's EHR and billing system creates a seamless process for you to provide great care and get paid in a timely fashion while staying connected to your patients' claims and payments. Elation Biling is a no-brainer switch," said Heather Nielsen Horacek, LPC and Director of Clinic Operations, Health, and Happiness with Healthy Connections Hood River . "As providers and admin support, it's easy to stay busy with key tasks and not stay connected to the income, but it's crucial for the success of any small practice to stay on top of the insurance claims. With Elation Billing, it's easy to know which balances to bill, and we can quickly send patient statements. We're getting paid faster since switching, plus now everything is connected and transparent!"

During the Elation Billing pilot, the Elation Health team was keen to ensure the solution reduced primary care physicians' time spent on administrative tasks, creating more time for patient focus, and that the process of switching to the system was streamlined. After conducting a pilot customer survey, all of the respondents reported Elation's billing support is responsive and effective with 100% of those surveyed agreeing that switching to Elation's unified solution is smooth.

"Elation truly does create greater efficiency and comprehensiveness during the patient encounter so we can maximize the amount of time with each patient," shared Dr. Andrew JP Carroll MD, FAAP, and owner of Atembis . "Elation is by far the best medical software I've ever worked with. For primary care, family medicine, even pediatrics, and internal medicine - Elation provides the tools that we need and none that we don't. Support is good - and fast! Patients are paying much quicker, and it's easier for me to look into my current cash flow."

Elation was created with the knowledge that high-quality, effective primary care relies on strong physician-patient relationships that are nurtured over time. In Elation's work to ensure every person in America has access to high-quality primary care with a physician they trust, solutions that facilitate connection are paramount. Today, Dr. Stacy Bowker, ND, founder and practitioner of Snohomish Valley Holistic Medicine, spends less time focused on administrative work because of her solution. She shared: "It's easy to use, easy to figure out, and has the features I need. Most importantly it saves me time so I can see more patients every day. I highly recommend Elation's EHR and Billing solution for independent practices that need the ability to just focus on their patients."

Over the last year, practitioners have confirmed they require a thoughtful and innovative EHR platform that supports, rather than disrupts, their practice of medicine. Elation is proving that this approach is both physically healthy, and financially healthy. With practices already experiencing positive impacts from using Elation's all-in-one solution: "I've collected more payments since implementing Elation Billing; these are collections I would normally not have time to follow up on now being paid. The text message and statement features make reminders to patients a breeze," said Dr. Bowker.



Elation Health's award-winning, clinical-first design, intuitive charting, and seamless integrations provide point-of-care workflows that are purpose-built for high-value primary care. Elation's powerful developer platform with its robust API, responds to more than one million calls daily while also empowering tech-enabled organizations to integrate with Elation's strategic partners to build custom solutions.

"In today's healthcare landscape, to already be supporting so many practices experiencing such positive outcomes in seamless billing and payer connectivity is transformational for independent primary care practices," shared Pratik Savai, chief technology officer at Elation Health. "Primary care-led organizations and their patients across all care settings are benefiting in so many more ways than we originally anticipated - increasing collections while experiencing more time with patients and less pajama hours - it's exciting especially as Elation continues making enhancements to its core EHR, provider engagement workflows, and patient experience tools."

