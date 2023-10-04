Many die in tourist vehicle accident in Italy

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, a tourist bus met with a horrific accident in Mestre, a borough of Venice, Italy, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening as the bus veered off the road while traversing an overpass. The bus, carrying a group of tourists en route to a local compound, plunged approximately 15 meters, ultimately colliding with electricity lines. The impact caused a fiery blaze, and the bus eventually came to rest on the railway tracks, according to reports from local media.



Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro took to social media, sharing a photograph from the scene that depicted a grim tableau of destruction. In the image, remnants of the bus were still shrouded in dense, gray smoke. The vehicle appeared to have overturned, with one side severely mangled.



Brugnaro, deeply affected by the scene, expressed his shock and grief, stating, "It's an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless." He went on to reveal that there were at least 20 confirmed fatalities, with the possibility of more individuals still trapped amidst the wreckage, as conveyed to Rai News 24.



This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community, casting a pall of sorrow over the picturesque city of Venice. The sudden and violent nature of the accident has left authorities and emergency responders working tirelessly to assess the situation, provide aid to the injured, and recover those who may still be trapped. As investigations unfold, questions about the circumstances leading to this heartrending event will undoubtedly come to the forefront. The loss of life and the impact on the affected families and the wider community will be deeply felt, and efforts to support those affected will be paramount in the days and weeks ahead.



MENAFN04102023000045015687ID1107188212