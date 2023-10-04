Verizon Announces Winners Of The Second Climate Resilience Prize

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What you need to know:



Verizon's second Climate Resilience Prize has awarded a total of $500,000 to four innovative, climate tech solutions providers focused on reducing climate change impacts on key communities across the U.S.



Sesame Solar Inc., 10Power, Raincoat, and Perimeter were selected as winners for their tech-powered, scalable, and reliable solutions that will advance climate resilience and equity in under-resourced communities.

Verizon will continue to support winners in scaling their businesses through consulting and guidance in addition to awarding prize money.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon announced the four winners of its second Climate Resilience Prize , an initiative enacted to help scale proven, in-market solutions that are focused on mitigating the disproportionate impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, while awarding a total prize pool of $500,000, or $125,000 each.

In partnership with GreenBiz and Resilient Cities Network, the initiative showcases companies that are using advanced technology, such as 5G, and have demonstrated results of their climate resilience solutions. The winners are provided with funding and ongoing business support to help scale their solutions and reach more in-need communities.

“The Climate Resilience Prize underscores our commitment to support entrepreneurs and change-agents innovating to help limit the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, and to foster their creativity in strengthening targeted solutions in the areas of technology, community infrastructure, ecosystems and more,” said Carrie Hughes, Director of Social Innovation for Verizon.

The launch of the second Verizon Climate Resilience Prize was announced at the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference in Miami, Florida in March 2023. Based on an expert-led panel of judges, the below four winners were recognized as creatively and effectively using technology and digital strategies.

An overview of each of the winners can be found below:



Sesame Solar Inc: As extreme weather increases, Sesame Solar Inc. is breaking the dirty cycle of fossil fuel-powered generators that further contribute to climate change-replacing them with renewable, mobile energy solutions that are durable, easy-to-use, and flexible for a variety of use cases.

10Power: 10Power's renewable energy projects create climate resilience through on-site energy generation, and for many projects, energy storage.

Raincoat: Raincoat's mission is to protect every person on the planet from the financial disruption of natural disasters. They collaborate with insurers, financial institutions, nonprofits, and governments to underwrite parametric flood insurance policies. Perimeter: The Perimeter Platform is a solution that supports information sharing and collaboration, making real-time evacuation management software accessible to all types of first responders and the public.

The Climate Resilience Prize, which launched in 2021, is part of Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. Today's winners are part of Cohort 2; the first group of (three) winners received funding in 2022. To learn more about Verizon's ongoing efforts to support communities in need, please visit CitizenVerizon.



