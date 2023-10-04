The General Hospital Of Valencia Uses Artificial Intelligence To Monitor Heart Failure By Voice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cordio Medical

Through voice biomarker AI, the HearOTM app can detect complications in patients with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) to alert the doctor before hospitalization

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The General Hospital of Valencia and the Valencian Society of Cardiology announced a pilot program to test Cordio Medical 's HearOTM app. The HearOTM smartphone app provides widespread access to medical-grade technology to improve congestive heart failure (CHF) patients' ability to monitor symptoms, manage treatment, and improve quality of life.The study aims to integrate the HearOTM app across cardiologists, internists, healthcare practitioners, and patient populations in the hospital and at-home settings. The tool has already been tested and validated in Israel and the United States and was introduced by AstraZeneca in Spain at the Hospital Bellvitge. According to published studies, the app has predicted 79.6% of decompensations in stable CHF patients up to 18 days before occurrence.“Since June, 30 patients from our Heart Failure Unit have participated in the pilot program,” Lorenzo Fácila, a specialist from the Cardiology Service of the General Hospital of Valencia, explains.“By implementing this technology, our doctors can monitor patients at home for the first time. In addition, it also helps train patients in their self-care while improving their everyday lives.”The HearOTM is a first-of-its-kind AI voice biomarker solution that monitors patients' unique speech patterns to detect and submit warning signs to healthcare professionals. By catching CHF symptoms early on and in real-time, doctors can optimize a patient-specific treatment plan to reduce the need for additional hospitalization."Projects such as the HearOTM application are an example of how innovation and the implementation of new AI technologies are revolutionizing the health field, advancing prevention and diagnosis capabilities, and improving the quality of life and health of patients,” says Dr. César Velasco, Director of Innovation and Digital Strategy at AstraZeneca Spain.Heart failureHeart failure is a chronic condition characterized by the inability to pump blood through the body effectively. This pathology affects 2.34% of the Spanish adult population and is the main cause of hospitalization in people over 65 years of age.Approximately one thousand patients with this pathology are admitted to the Cardiology and Internal Medicine Unites at the General Hospital of Valencia. "For CHF patients, catching symptoms early is critical to an improved outcome. With this app, we can monitor the patient's condition daily, keep symptoms under control, avoid hospital admissions and improve the patient's quality of life," adds Dr. Rafael Payá, Head of Cardiology at Valencia Hospital."The heart failure units of our hospital, coordinated by Cardiology and Internal Medicine, and the recent creation with Nephrology of the cardio-renal unit are the most efficient organizational strategies for these complex patients," concludes Dr. José Pérez, head of Internal Medicine at the General Hospital of Valencia.The General Hospital of ValenciaThe Hospital General Universitario de Valencia is a Spanish hospital located in the district of L'Olivereta of Valencia, also known as General Hospital. The main objective of this hospital is to facilitate regular health guidance and checkups amongst citizens in order to prevent and detect diseases at early stages. The hospital was founded in the sixteenth century and is governed by the General University Hospital Consortium of Valencia. The present governing body and managing director of the hospital is Enrique Ortega González.AstraZenecaAstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, innovative, science-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism and respiratory. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Visit astrazeneca and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZenecaES and Instagram: @AstraZenecaESCordio MedicalCordio Medical develops and provides groundbreaking solutions for monitoring health conditions through a patient's speech. Cordio Medical's technologies are based on true speech signal processing technology, unique to each patient, augmented with machine learning capabilities. A patient speaks into a smartphone app backed by sophisticated and proprietary algorithms that allow near real-time monitoring and early detection of condition deterioration. The system is patient-tailored, constantly learning the patient's voice, and provides personalized, seamless, and effortless monitoring. Cordio Medical's goal is to identify and mitigate condition worsening by helping physicians prevent patient deterioration and hospitalization while keeping the patient's well-being at the core. We strive to improve patient health quality and mortality while contributing to the advancement of health economics. For more information on Cordio Medical, go to .References(1)“Costes socio-económicos de los riesgos psicosociales”. Secretaría de Salud Laboral y Medio ambiente UGT-CEC, 2013.(2) Confederación SALUD MENTAL España. (s.f.). La salud mental en cifras. Recuperado de

Steven Weiss

Rubenstein PR

+1 212-805-3062

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn