Betterview Counseling And Trauma Recovery Introduces The New T.I.D.E. Of Mental Health Advocacy

Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery (Betterview), a groundbreaking mental health agency focused on making a difference, announced today its new T.I.D.E. of Mental Health Advocacy, revolutionizing how we approach mental well-being. Using its unique blend of Technology, Innovation, Diversity, and Evidence-based practices, Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery is paving the new standard for mental health care for children and young adults.



T.I.D.E. stands for Technology, Innovation, Diversity, and Evidence-based Practice. Betterview Counseling leverages Technology to make therapy more accessible, Innovation by offering patients a unique experience tailored to each person, Diversity is a welcoming way to say we are open to all, and Evidence-based as a proven and effective treatment intervention that provides tangible results.



Throughout this summer, Betterview agreed to provide services by having satellite offices in 3 school districts: Muhlenberg, Reading, and, most recently, Governor Mifflin. Betterview is currently in talks with additional school districts as well. Betterview also has a satellite office in Pine Forge Academy, a boarding school in Montgomery County. It is not only in the schools that Betterview is making a difference. Reading Pediatrics, a leading provider of pediatric care in Berks County, also has a relationship with Betterview Counseling, allowing Betterviews' counselors to use their offices to provide onsite therapy. This bridges the gap between physical and mental health care. Other community partnerships include contracts with Berks Juvenile Probation and Children and Youth Services.



“As someone who worked as a school-based therapist for 13 years, I knew more could be done for these students, which is one of the biggest reasons I started Betterview Counseling. These kids are our future leaders, and we do them a disservice when we do not offer counseling. I think a lot of high schools are doing what they can, but with so much red tape, I felt that it was imperative to have an opportunity to help these students by offering them a counselor of the same background, the same ethnicities, and the same sex if that is what they wanted. And that is what we offer to these high schools and young patients,” said Tremayne Jones, founder and CEO of Betterview.



Betterview Counseling and Trauma Recovery's core mission is to dismantle mental health stigma and make services accessible to all. Betterview is proud to announce that an impressive 67% of its clients are under 30, a testament to its success in reaching younger generations, thus paving the way for a future where people understand and accept mental health.



Leading the charge is Tremayne Jones, a trailblazer in the field of mental health advocacy. With 23 years of experience in the industry, Jones brings a fresh perspective to the forefront. His passion for normalizing mental health treatment on par with physical health treatment has driven Betterview's success. Jones combines expertise with compassion as a licensed professional counselor, certified in dialectical behavioral therapy, and a certified clinical trauma professional. He focuses on providing exceptional client care and strongly emphasizes taking care of the therapists who provide these crucial services.



The success of Betterview can be attributed to its team of highly qualified and experienced therapists. These professionals make it easier for newcomers to therapy to begin their journey towards mental wellness. Betterview has experienced explosive growth in just two years, increasing its client base from one individual to nearly 700 clients. Simultaneously, the agency has expanded its therapist roster from one to seventeen, enhancing its capacity to serve the community.



