Bay View Analytics To Share Latest Findings On OER And Curricula Adoption Trends In K-12 And Higher Education

Upcoming presentations to cover emergent trends in digital learning in K-12 and higher education, and the growing prevalence of open educational resources.

OAKLAND, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bay View Analytics will explore the future of digital learning and open educational resources (OER) in an upcoming series of conference presentations and virtual webinars. These presentations will share new and upcoming research on curricula adoption and usage trends in K-12 and higher education in the US. Digital tools and materials are becoming increasingly prevalent in US education at all levels, paving the way for the highest levels of OER awareness that have been tracked to date.

Upcoming Presentations:

Tracking changes, looking to the future: Results from the Digital Learning Pulse Survey

ACCT Leadership Congress | October 10, 8 AM - 9 AM PDT

The Digital Learning Pulse Survey has collected data from thousands of students, faculty, and administrators. In this presentation, we'll review some of our most recent findings, including institutional plans to deal with declining enrollments, student views of the barriers to their success, the growing use of technology, and concerns about the cost of education.

OER in higher education: Improving OER initiatives through international research collaborations

OE Global Conference | October 17, 11 AM - 12 PM MDT

This presentation will highlight several key findings on OER practices in the United States and Canada. Although there are similarities and differences between the two countries, the focus of the presentation will be on the implications of the findings and how we are able to gain a richer understanding when looking at multi-country data collected over time.

The voice of faculty - what is the new "new normal" for teaching and learning?

Educause Annual Conference | October 18, 11 AM - 11:45 AM CDT

Faculty are embracing a new "normal" for teaching and learning, including greater use of technology and learning at a distance. Using results from a series of eight surveys conducted between Spring 2020 and Fall 2023, this session presents faculty views - what they believe is working, what is not, and what they think the future will hold.

OER in 2023: Awareness, Adoption, and other Curricula Adoption Trends

OLC Accelerate 2023 | October 27, 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM EDT

Our 2022 higher education faculty survey found that over 50% of faculty have heard of OER, and 40% use OER: the highest levels we've ever reported, in ten years of study. Does this growing awareness trend continue? In this presentation, we'll review the results from our latest survey on OER and curricula adoption trends, to understand where OER is headed.

A hopeful future? Preparedness and feelings of optimism-pessimism about the future of post-secondary education in Canada and the USA

ICDE World Conference | November 9, 1:40 PM - 2 PM CST

Findings from both Canada and the US suggest that those working in post-secondary education excepct changes on the horizon, and rate themselves as somewhat ready for the future. Feelings of optimism and pessimism vary by country, and may be explained by contextual factors unique to the differences between Canadian and US culture and policies. Despite regional differences, results from both countries have found that there are more optimistic respondents than pessimistic ones.

These presentations reflect work with multiple partners, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Online Learning Consortium, Cengage, Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), Canadian Digital Learning Research Association (CDLRA), among others. For more information and to download materials from our past presentations, visit the Bay View Analytics Presentations section .



About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years.

