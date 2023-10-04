G.L.I.P. Generation Corp. Announces Deal With Indian Manufacturer For 5Th Generation Drone Motors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5th generation drone electric motors now using new GLIP generation technology.

The US DOE says its The King Maker

The GLIP technology will also go into motor-scooters, bikes, and other types of EV's, extending the range to record distances with shorter recharge times.

The breakthrough in magnetic field technology is called the 'King maker' by the US Department of Energy, and 3rd party verified by Intertek.

- G.L.I.P. President DJ Whittaker, SK, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The requirement for longer ranges and faster recharge time is a must both in the drone industry and in world EV markets. We expect the US and other western countries to come to the table soon as well.” – Stated GLIP inventor David Joseph.GLIP Generation has signed a multi year deal with an India manufacturer to produce 5th generation drone electric motors using new GLIP generation technology. The GLIP technology will also go into motor-scooters, bikes, and other types of EV's, extending the range to record distances with shorter recharge times. Can you say ZOOM, ZOOM!The breakthrough in magnetic field technology called the 'King maker' by the US Department of Energy, and 3rd party verified by Intertek out of Dallas will allow for advanced drones to go 5x distances or more with smaller batteries and 2-3 X faster recharge times. The deal covers all of Asia and most of Europe, with deals also expected in North America and around the world as well as investment partnerships.The US Department of Energy has already been introducing the new breakthrough in magnetic field technology to the US military.“[G.L.I.P.] ...has developed a new e-motor/generator design that produces more kw from less kwh.”- Wayne Killen, US Department of Energy, wrote to the US DIU.GLIP's recent breakthrough in magnetic fields is a slam dunk for the car industry . The new advanced technology uses natural occurring magnetic fields to replace the electric current. This means the motor does not have to use continuous current all the time to operate. As a natural bye product of the magnetic field manipulation, it creates 3 times more torque and RPM then would otherwise be created by even the most advanced electric motors today. It breaks no known laws of physics in doing so.“The new technology will bring about a global paradigm shift in electric vehicles, solving the last 2 major problems, distance and charging time. In generators it will make them smaller, more powerful, while reducing the carbon footprint.” -explained G.L.I.P. President DJ Whittaker.Although it has clear military use in drones its domestic market will be well served. Today's drones are used in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.“The electric aircraft industry, which is currently failing, being bogged down by recharge and distance limitations will experience a paradigm shift as well with GLIP generation motor and power generation technology. It won't be long before the EV industry wakes up and embraces the game changing breakthrough we now have going to market,” predicts company president DJ Whittaker.More information on the manufacturer, future investor partnerships and when these advanced motors and generators can be ordered will come in future announcements.G.L.I.P. Generation Corporation is a tech company, office based in Saskatoon SK Canada.You can get more information at the company web page:

