Gainsight Deepens Hubspot Partnership With New Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Out-of-the-Box, Bi-directional Sync Improves Data Hygiene and Empowers Go-to-Market Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gainsight today announced a new out-of-the-box, bi-directional integration with Hubspot's leading CRM platform, making it easier for businesses to obtain deep customer insights and deliver increased value along the entire customer journey. Together, Hubspot and Gainsight now offer one unified view of customer health, sentiment, and success, along with account engagement and other touchpoints. The integration deepens the partnership between the two leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies and enables joint customers to deliver faster time-to-value with unmatched data accuracy, improved workflows, and greater go-to-market potential.“Gainsight is the leading Customer Success Platform in the market today and we're excited to join forces and offer our customers unified data,” said Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot.“In the current market, as more and more companies are focusing on retaining and growing their existing customers to increase Net Revenue Retention (NRR), having a single view of the customer journey is paramount. With the integration, our joint customers will be able to maximize the potential of both solutions to fuel their growth.”Customers who leverage Hubspot CRM and Gainsight together can benefit from the deepest bi-directional sync in the market. With a simple, turnkey way for one-click visibility into customer data, they can now:1. Improve Data Hygiene: The bi-directional sync eliminates data gaps and makes it easier for teams to share customer data and work together to maximize customer retention and expansion.2. Empower Go-to-Market Collaboration: Gainsight users can push their data directly into Hubspot and track NPS, customer sentiment, health scores, risks, plans, and insights within the context of outbound customer touchpoints and account data like contacts, deals, and engagements.- Customer Success Managers can sync all customer touchpoints, such as emails, calls, meetings, and notes made by account teams with entries on Gainsight Timeline.- Account Managers can plan and execute contact outreach sequences using the context of account health, customer sentiment, and renewal likelihood.- Go-to-market teams can proactively plan and execute renewal strategies and improve gross revenue retention.3. Enhance Productivity: Companies can now keep Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success team activities focused on their respective systems of record while at the same time keeping diverse teams in the loop with bi-directional visibility into notes, emails, and other customer touch-points across both systems.4. Drive Efficient Growth: With deeper insights into customer health and automated plays to help deliver value and outcomes faster and more predictably, businesses can become more adept at turning their customers into a growth engine while, in turn, lowering their customer acquisition costs (CAC).“Hubspot is one of the world's leading CRM platforms, and now, users can get the full picture of customer sentiment and renewal likelihood,” said Karl Rumelhart, President of Products, Technology, and Operations at Gainsight.“This bi-directional integration gives them a richer, more contextual view of their user experiences, and how their accounts are trending. Together, Hubspot and Gainsight create one of the most powerful tools for customer retention and expansion in the market.”.Gainsight and Hubspot customers and future customers can learn more about the integration here .About GainsightGainsight, the world's leading Customer Success platform, helps businesses drive efficient growth by unifying the post-sales customer journey. Its innovative set of customer success, customer education, product experience, and community management products are used by companies of all sizes and industries, including nearly 200 publicly traded organizations. With Gainsight, it's never been easier to start and scale customer acquisition, retention, and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at .

Aarthi Rayapura

Gainsight

+1 650.630.9672

email us here