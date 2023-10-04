Viking Protective Services LLC Steps Up To Address Growing Security Concerns In Washington

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ben Thomas Established Viking Protective Services LLC as a Leading Private Investigation Company and Licensed PI

- Ben Thomas, Founder & CEOBELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Viking Protective Services LLC , a prominent private investigation firm, is at the forefront of providing top-tier security and investigative services. In response to escalating crime rates and reduced police coverage, Viking is poised to meet the surging demand for security solutions across the state of Washington.Founded by industry luminary Ben Thomas, Viking aims to establish a comprehensive security enterprise tailored to diverse security needs. Drawing upon years of management expertise and industry experience, Ben Thomas brings a wealth of knowledge to the organization. The Viking team comprises dependable professionals celebrated for their integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment to client safety.Ben Thomas, Founder of Viking Protective Services LLC, emphasized the company's adaptive approach to evolving security challenges: "At Viking, we craft customized security plans that address each client's unique concerns. Our team operates 24/7 to provide unwavering support, offering peace of mind in today's unpredictable world."Viking is proud to offer comprehensive security solutions for businesses, individuals, and financial institutions. Their proactive approach to Loss Prevention combines meticulous undercover operations and visual deterrents, minimizing losses and maintaining operational integrity. Viking's discreet Executive Protection programs provide tailored security solutions that comprehensively protect high-profile individuals and their families, ensuring safety without compromising privacy.In Bank Protection, Viking is a trusted partner for financial institutions, offering armed and unarmed guards, cutting-edge surveillance systems, and access control measures to safeguard financial operations with utmost confidentiality. Additionally, with their Investigative Services led by a licensed investigator, Viking excels in identifying and mitigating personal and business risks, providing clients with valuable insights. Through their unwavering dedication to safety and confidentiality, Viking is a steadfast partner in achieving security and peace of mind."At Viking, we tailor solutions to meet the unique security concerns of each client," added Ben Thomas. "Our mission is to safeguard what matters most to our clients, delivering unparalleled service and peace of mind."In a world marked by uncertainty, Viking stands tall as a paragon of security solutions, adapting, evolving, and ensuring the safety of its clients. For those seeking not just security but peace of mind, Viking is the unwavering partner in an unpredictable world.Please visit the Viking Protective Services LLC website for comprehensive information about Viking and its security and investigative offerings.

