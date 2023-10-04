World Cord Blood Day 2023 To Highlight The Latest Innovations In Cancer Treatment And Regenerative Medicine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Charis Ober, Executive Director of Save the Cord FoundationTUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- World Cord Blood Day 2023 ( ) will take place on November 15th. Hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit), World Cord Blood Day 2023 will feature a free online medical conference welcoming leading transplant doctors, cellular therapy researchers and cord blood transplant recipients. In addition, free educational events will be held around the globe by industry leaders.Cord blood is the blood left in the umbilical cord and placenta following the birth of a child. It is rich in life-saving stem cells and easier to match than bone marrow. Since 1988, more than 60,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, thalassemia, sickle cell disease and more. In addition, researchers are now seeing that cord blood and placental tissue cells hold tremendous potential in innovative clinical trials focused on regenerative medicine and novel cellular therapies to potentially treat cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida and more.Cord blood is at the forefront of medicine. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births. Education is key to changing this practice and stopping the waste. Advancing cord blood education and awareness is the purpose of World Cord Blood Day.World Cord Blood Day 2023 will provide the perfect opportunity for healthcare professionals, parents, students and government authorities to learn about this vital medical resource. In addition to the many live events being held globally by World Cord Blood Day Community Champions, a livestream will launch the official WCBD 2023 conference at 10am ET on November 15th. The full conference will be available to view on-demand via Eventbrite until December 15th (free, open to the public).World Cord Blood Day 2023 is hosted and organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit. Inspiring Partners for this event include the Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association (CBA), and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).Visit to register free for the online conference and find local live events being held around the globe (#WCBD23 #WorldCordBloodDay).About Save the Cord Foundation (Host and organizer of WCBD 2023)Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at .

