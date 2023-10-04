Italy commemorates 10th anniversary of Lampedusa disastrous vessel sinking

(MENAFN) On the Italian island of Lampedusa, hundreds of people gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of a tragic incident when a migrant boat sank, resulting in the loss of 368 lives.



The commemorations took place on Lampedusa, where a fishing boat, carrying over 500 irregular migrants from Africa attempting to reach Europe, capsized on October 3, 2013, off the island's coast.



The first ceremony occurred at 3:15 a.m. (0115 GMT), the exact time when the boat sank. The event was attended by representatives from non-governmental organizations, international bodies, and students.



Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni, in a written message on the anniversary of this heartbreaking event, expressed her deep sorrow and acknowledged that, since then, numerous similar tragedies have unfolded as migrants continue their perilous journeys to reach European shores.



"It is our absolute duty to put an end to this ongoing massacre by preventing the departure of makeshift boats," Meloni stated.

