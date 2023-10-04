Germany long term economic growth in danger due to labor shortages

(MENAFN) According to Clemens Fuest, head of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, labor shortages, the switch to renewable energy, and skyrocketing inflation will all have a negative impact on Germany's financial growth in the long term.



“In Germany growth will be weaker in the future,” he informed an economic news agency this week.



He underlined labor lacks in many industries as the “greatest burden” on the German economy, declaring that this will “continue to slow growth in the coming years.” The economist credited the downturn in the inflow of fresh staffs to demographic trends.



Furthermore, the Ifo head claims that policymakers underestimate the likelihood that the energy transition will harm the biggest economy in the EU.



“The shortfall in the electricity supply in Germany was a mistake,” Fuest continued, indicating the end of nuclear power generation in the nation in a decreasing supply of Russian gas.

