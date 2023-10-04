ToYou Spearheads Employee Blood Donation Drive in Recognition of Blood Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Edelman)

• ToYou held a two-day blood donation drive that kicked off on the 26th of September.

• Initiative is part of its CSR initiative to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

• 70 employees donated blood during the activation.



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 04 2023: Saudi-based super app ToYou organized an internal blood donation initiative for its employees on September 26th and 27th at its headquarters in Riyadh, as part of its corporate social responsibility mandate. September is an emblematic month that marks Blood Cancer Awareness.



A specialized team from King Saud Medical City (KSMC) in Riyadh was invited to collect blood units from employees. The exclusive blood donation drive by ToYou generated significant interest and saw a turnaround of 70 employees, emphasizing the company’s commitment that it works with the people.



ToYou aimed to bring employees’ attention to cancer types and their crippling effects on the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, demonstrating its commitment and responsibility towards society.



Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO of ToYou, said: “ToYou has built trust among its employees, consumers and shareholders, and we believe that this activation is a bridge, drawing them closer to our shared purpose. Today, blood cancer has touched the lives of countless individuals and families, leaving a lasting impact. The activation is a resounding statement that real heroes aren't just fictional characters or silver screen icons, and this month offers an opportunity to demonstrate that in a very tangible way.”



He added: “Blood donations are essential for various life-saving treatments, and the need is particularly acute for patients fighting blood cancer. In this dark hour, every one of us holds the potential to be a beacon of hope and through this initiative, we aim to uplift our employees' spirits, providing them a platform to be part of something larger.”



Through this two-day initiative, ToYou aims to create awareness around blood cancer and boost the awareness among employees towards the cause, providing them with an opportunity to contribute to the initiative through a hands on activation. This initiative illuminates the path for other entities, establishing an exemplary model – a testament to ToYou’s collective spirit to serve customers and businesses.



-Ends-





