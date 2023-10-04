BNY Mellon's Pershing X Announces New Client Relationship With Integrity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integrity will use the firm's new Wove wealth management platform to help its network of wealth management professionals manage more than $40 billion of assets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing X (NYSE: BK ) announced today that Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading insurance and financial services firm, has selected the firm's Wove wealth management platform to support its wealth management business.

Integrity is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. The firm has a nationwide network of over 550,000 insurance agents, registered investment advisors, registered representatives and other wealth management professionals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Integrity as a new Wove client and support their growth strategy with our scalable solution," said Ainslie Simmonds, President, Pershing X. "This speaks to the value Wove offers to the marketplace. Our platform will aid Integrity's insurance agents by equipping them with a toolkit designed to help them expand their wealth management capabilities."

The Wove platform was released in June by Pershing X and seamlessly integrates the many tools advisors use when working with clients into a single, highly data-driven platform.

Integrity will have access to solutions from across the BNY Mellon enterprise, enabling the firm to provide its financial professionals with the latest technology and investment tools to help revolutionize how they serve clients. For example, the

Wove platform will give Integrity's advisors access to in-depth third-party models, as well as mutual fund and exchange-traded fund models created by BNY Mellon's Investment Management business, one of the world's largest investment managers. The models-designed to optimize wealth accumulation, retirement income portfolios and capital preservation-will be stored on the Wove platform. BNY Mellon's Pershing will also provide a full set of broker-dealer clearing and custody solutions.

"This is a great example of how BNY Mellon is bringing the scale of its enterprise together to deliver a combined offering to clients," said Hanneke Smits, Global Head of Investment Management, BNY Mellon. "Wove is the only wealth management platform powered by BNY Mellon Investment Management, giving clients like Integrity access to institutional-quality investment solutions from our specialist investment firms."

"We are excited to collaborate with BNY Mellon to provide our agents and advisors a unique set of solutions, including access to the Wove platform and personalized portfolio offerings," said

Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO, Integrity. "This transformative collaboration between Integrity and BNY Mellon is designed to provide a more holistic life, health and wealth experience for our clients, so they can help more Americans plan for the good days ahead."

ABOUT

BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation. Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us, or one of our affiliates, trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle- and back-office support, data insights and business consulting. Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Pershing X, Inc. and BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.



ABOUT PERSHING X

Pershing X, Inc. is a technology provider focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Pershing X technology, including the Wove platform, is designed to create an effortless and intuitive experience that allows for integration with multiple leading custodians. This allows wealth management professionals to focus their time on the business of advice, not technology, in order to maximize efficiency and optimize the experience for every client. Investment advisory solutions, if offered, may be provided by BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 or one or more affiliates of BNY Mellon. Pershing X is an affiliate of Pershing LLC, each BNY Mellon companies. Pershing and Pershing X do not provide investment advice. Additional information is available on pershingx.



ABOUT INTEGRITY

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 550,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are - in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new insurance sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit .

ABOUT BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world's leading investment management organizations, encompassing BNY Mellon's affiliated investment management firms and global distribution companies. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally.

SOURCE BNY Mellon