Japan's decision to extend ban on car exports to Russia to cause loss of almost USD2B

(MENAFN) Japan's decision to extend its ban on car exports to Russia to include used vehicles is anticipated to result in a significant economic impact of nearly USD2 billion. This ban, which restricts sales of all but subcompact vehicles to Russia, was implemented in early August.



It has effectively severed a profitable sales channel for secondhand cars, particularly Toyota, Honda, and Nissan models, and disrupted the operations of a network of brokers and smaller ports.



Initially, Tokyo had imposed restrictions on luxury car exports to the sanctions-affected country in April 2022, and in June, further restrictions were placed on sales of heavy trucks.



Japan has historically been a major exporter of used cars, and the requirement for mandatory inspections in the local market significantly increases the maintenance costs for these vehicles. In contrast, the costs of financing new car purchase in Japan remain relatively low. Prior to the sanctions imposed by Western countries and their allies in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Russia had accounted for more than a quarter of used car exports from Japan.

