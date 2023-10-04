CAF And RCMP Veteran Participation Encouraged In Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For more than two decades, mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) has been recognized as a significant health problem among Veterans with at least one in 20 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) service members having sustained a TBI during deployment, resulting in cognitive symptoms that can impede daily living.



Fardous Hosseiny, President and CEO of the Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families said many CAF service members have engaged in high-risk activities during training and other types of deployments, and as a result have sustained an injury to their brain.“This might have come from applied force, from a direct blow to the head, even gravitational force without direct contact such as by discharging a weapon close to the head, proximity to explosives or high g-forces in jumps,” he said.”When you consider these factors the likelihood of sustaining a mild TBI is probably higher than originally thought underscoring the need for additional study into treatment options.”



The Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families is supporting McMaster University in a pilot clinical trial to assess feasibility, acceptability, and appropriateness of cognitive rehabilitation for treating everyday cognitive challenges experienced by Veterans with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) virtually compared to rehabilitation through the standing practice of educational material for symptom management. As such, Atlas is actively seeking to recruit CAF and RCMP Veterans who have been diagnosed with having a mTBI or concussion to take part in this four week virtual study.



Dr. Lyn Turkstra and Dr. Jackie Bosch (Principal Investigators) from McMaster are leading the pilot clinical trial, Symptom-Targeted Rehabilitation for Concussion in Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP Veterans (STAR-C2). This is named after a strategy-focused intervention delivered remotely by trained speech-language pathologists or occupational therapists aimed at improving everyday cognitive function for CAF and RCMP Veterans living with persistent symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury.



Dr. Turkstra said“the goal of the study is to determine if STAR-C2 is more feasible, acceptable, and appropriate for treatment of everyday cognitive challenges of Veterans with mTBI than the standard practice of providing educational materials for symptom management. If yes, the next step is to conduct a clinical trial to determine if STAR-C2 is more effective than standard practice for improving everyday cognitive function.”



Dr. Turkstra added that while mTBI is generally associated with a good prognosis for recovery many individuals do report persistent symptoms.“This intervention was developed to help Veterans who may be experiencing cognitive difficulties that interfere with their day-to-day lives such as brief periods of confusion, memory loss, slow response or loss of coordination.



By the end of the study, Atlas hopes to better understand if Zoom delivered individual therapy, developed to help aid daily challenges due to a mild traumatic brain injury is more feasible than typical education material provided to those diagnosed with an mTBI or concussion.



