Russia rejects G7, EU oil price cap

(MENAFN) Russia is not engaging in the sale of crude oil within the price limit framework introduced by the G7 and EU, aimed at constraining Moscow's energy income, according to Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak's statement on Tuesday.



Novak mentioned that oil companies are adhering to a presidential decree, which mandates Russian legal entities and individuals to bypass the oil price restrictions imposed by Western nations in their agreements with foreign purchasers. He further emphasized that Russian crude oil is being traded at prevailing market rates.



“Initially, when the price ceiling was introduced, we said that this is a non-workable instrument. It makes things worse for consumers and for the entire global energy market. A special decree by the Russian president was issued on non-compliance with delivery terms under the price ceiling in contracts. Our companies are working within the framework of the decree and we are strictly monitoring this," Novak informed reporters.



In December 2022, the European Union, G7, and their allied nations enforced both an embargo and a price ceiling of USD60 per barrel on Russian oil. Comparable limitations were introduced in February for the export of Russian petroleum products. These actions were taken with the objective of diminishing Russia's income from the energy sector.

