EU makes significant agreement regarding migration policy modification

(MENAFN) The Spanish EU presidency declared on Wednesday that EU member states have successfully achieved a significant agreement regarding the reform of the European Union's migration and asylum policy.



The Spanish government, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, declared on X, “EU Ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation addressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum,”



This agreement is seen as a pivotal step in the reform of the EU's asylum and migration policy. EU member states have grappled with sharp divisions on how to manage crisis scenarios when a country within the EU faces an influx of unexpected asylum seekers.



The specific particulars of the agreement have not been disclosed at this time.



Margaritis Schinas, the vice-president of the EU Commission responsible of the migration and asylum deal, had earlier on Wednesday warned that the bloc was "running out of time" to reform its immigration policy and urged EU members and legislators to approve the new pact.

