South Korea cautions Pyongyang regarding ‘end of regime’

(MENAFN) In a significant development, South Korea has issued a stark warning to North Korea, cautioning that any initiation of a nuclear strike would lead to the inevitable collapse of its regime. Furthermore, Seoul asserted that in the event of a conflict with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the United States would come to its aid. This announcement comes in response to recent actions by North Korean officials, who have vowed to reinforce the nation's nuclear capabilities, even enshrining this policy in the North Korean constitution.



The Defense Ministry of South Korea released an official statement on Wednesday, underscoring the gravity of the situation in the North. The Ministry emphasized that their military is equipped with a combined South Korea-United States readiness stance, enabling a robust and overwhelming response to any potential attack from North Korea. It explicitly stated that if North Korea were to resort to the use of nuclear weapons, it would face dire consequences, ultimately resulting in the collapse of its ruling regime.



The statement further outlined that Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal represents a significant and imminent threat, posing a danger to the overall peace and stability of the region. South Korea's Defense Ministry argued that the current trajectory pursued by North Korea will lead to its increased isolation from the international community. This warning serves as a clear message, conveying the grave implications that would accompany any aggressive actions involving nuclear capabilities, and emphasizes the international community's resolve to uphold peace and security in the region.



