Rock Island Auction Hosts Its Inaugural Texas Premier Auction, Dec. 8-10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The premier firearms auction house will unveil its new 90,000 square-foot Dallas-Fort Worth Metro facility during its 2023 December Premier Auction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) celebrates 30 years of business by hosting its inaugural Premier Auction in the Lone Star State, marking the company's long-awaited expansion from Illinois to Texas. The December Premier Auction , will mark the official opening of a new state-of-the-art facility (3600 Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas), and it will feature more than 2,000 lots of high-conditioned, historic, investment-grade firearms available for auction.

The three-day auction will take place Friday, Dec. 8 and run through Sunday, Dec. 10. The event will host a full-day preview on Thursday, Dec. 7 where guests can examine museum-worthy European fine arms, guns of the Wild West, sporting arms, and military weapons that draw strongly from Texas' rich history.

Rock Island's December Premier Auction will feature firearms from the finest collections across multiple genres including but not limited to:



European fine arms from the Norman Blank Collection

A gold-plated Colt Single Action Army of legendary Mexican revolutionary

Pancho Villa

A historic Winchester 1873 "One of One Thousand" ordered by

Granville Stuart

A

C Company No. 12 Colt Model 1847 Walker

A rare two-digit serial number Colt No. 5 Holster Model "Texas Paterson" revolver A Colt Single Action Army carried by legendary Texas Ranger Frank

Hamer

"Having a facility in Texas has always been a dream of ours and we are thrilled to make it a reality for our last Premier Auction of 2023," said Rock Island Auction Company President Kevin Hogan. "Texas has the best firearms culture in the country, and we want to be a part of it with an incredible new space for the community to experience. The 90,000 square-foot facility, will serve as the most advanced and spectacular brick-and-mortar auction venue in the United States."

Interest in antique and historical firearms continues to grow, as Rock Island Auction Company's average annual sales have doubled since 2015, topping $100 million for the second year in a row in 2022. Nine of the auction house's top 20 bestselling firearms have been offered in the last two years. In that same period, more than 120 lots achieved six-figure price tags or higher, with four of those items surpassing $1 million.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and its extensive and well-crafted marketing efforts. The company's 150,000 square-foot Illinois campus consists of two buildings, hosts 18-plus auctions each year, while the 90,000 square-foot Bedford facility will open in December at 3600 Harwood Road. RIAC actively seeks consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, an item valued at $1,000 or $1 million.



For more information, please visit or call 1-800-238-8022.

