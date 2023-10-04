Michael Yadegari & Associates Investigates Unlawful Employment Practices At Huntington Beach Ford


(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael
Yadegari of Michael Yadegari & Associates announced that it investigates allegations of unlawful employment practices at Huntington Beach Ford and other dealerships owned by Bakhtiari Auto Group.

The firm has received numerous reports from employees alleging that they have been subjected to a variety of unlawful employment practices, including:

Michael Yadegari & Associates LA Law Group
  • Wrongful termination
  • Unbearable working conditions
  • Mistreatment
  • Verbal abuse in public
  • Sexual harassment

The firm is currently investigating these allegations and is prepared to take legal action for any employee harmed by the company's unlawful conduct.

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations of unlawful employment practices at Huntington Beach Ford and other Bakhtiari Auto Group dealerships," said Michael Yadegari, CEO of Michael Yadegari & Associates. "No employee should have to endure such a hostile work environment. We are here to support employees in obtaining justice and compensation for the damage they have suffered."

If you have been a victim of unlawful employment practices at Huntington Beach Ford or another Bakhtiari Auto Group dealership, please contact Michael Yadegari & Associates today for a free consultation. We can help you get the justice you deserve.

Contact:

Michael Yadegari

Michael Yadegari & Associates

3107799327

365779@email4pr. com

SOURCE Michael Yadegari & Associates LA Law Groups

