Femasys Inc. To Showcase Femaseed At The Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Reproductive Medicine

Femasys will be showcasing its reproductive portfolio, including FemaSeed®, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly to where conception occurs in a woman's fallopian tube that recently received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing for U.S. commercialization last month, and our complimentary diagnostic products FemVue®, the first FDA-cleared product that enables a safe, reliable and real-time evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCath®, the first FDA-cleared product that allows for selective evaluation of a fallopian tube with contrast.

Femasys will be at booth # 937 at ASRM.

Femasys is creating accessible, innovative options for women, as exemplified by its now FDA-cleared product, FemaSeed® for infertility treatment (also approved in Canada), as well as its lead product candidate, FemBloc® in late-stage clinical development for permanent birth control. The Company is commercializing complementary diagnostic products that were internally developed through its in-house manufacturing capabilities, with regulatory approvals in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories.

About the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and ASRM 2023 Meeting

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) is dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of reproductive medicine. The Society accomplishes its mission through the pursuit of excellence in evidence-based, life-long education and learning, through the advancement and support of innovative research, through the development and dissemination of the highest ethical and quality standards in patient care, and through advocacy on behalf of physicians and affiliated healthcare providers and their patients.

At ASRM 2023, multi-disciplinary professionals will discover the latest in topics including reproductive endocrinology and infertility, basic science, genetics, male reproduction, access to care, mental health, and practice management.

About FemaSeed®

FemaSeed is an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm to the fallopian tube where conception occurs. It is intended to enhance natural fertilization and provide a first-line treatment option for infertility. FemaSeed is less invasive and more affordable than assisted reproduction procedures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). Femasys is supporting an ongoing pivotal clinical trial specific for male factor infertility. FemaSeed has achieved U.S. FDA clearance and regulatory approval in Canada.

About Femasys

Femasys is a biomedical company focused on meeting significant unmet needs for women worldwide with a broad portfolio of in-office, accessible solutions, including a lead revolutionary late-clinical stage product candidate and FDA-cleared, innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products. Femasys' FemBloc® permanent birth control in late-stage clinical development is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, permanent birth control method intended to be a safer option for women at substantially less cost than the long-standing surgical alternative. Femasys' FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, an innovative infertility treatment designed to deliver sperm directly where conception occurs, is now FDA-cleared and has received regulatory approval in Canada. The Company has developed diagnostic products that are complementary for which it has achieved regulatory approvals to market in the U.S., Canada, and other ex-U.S. territories, and which are commercial-ready due to its in-house manufacturing capabilities. The Company's diagnostic products include FemVue® for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath®, an intrauterine catheter for selective fallopian tube evaluation, and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis. Learn more at , or follow us on X , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

