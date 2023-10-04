Ikano Bank Leverages Qlik Cloud To Optimize Performance And Increase Customer Satisfaction

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® today announced Ikano Bank, a niche European bank offering a range of financial services and banking products to consumers and businesses, has selected Qlik Cloud ® as part of its digital transformation strategy to drive overall performance.



Ikano Bank's transformation efforts are focused on enabling the organization to more effectively leverage data across the business - from monitoring product performance to architecture improvements that enable development of future-proof and scalable consumer products. The company chose Qlik Cloud for its modern approach to analytics, which Ikano Bank sees as a key driver in bringing data to the organization.

A modern approach

With Qlik, the bank has addressed a key transformation challenge by optimizing its data warehousing and provisioning to make more data accessible to the organization. More than 30 different sources of data relating to Ikano Bank's finances, customers, staff and compliance processes are now accessible through Qlik. Ikano Bank's transition to Qlik has led to a dramatic rise in the use of data and analytics across the organization. Previously, creating dashboards and self-service content was limited to a handful of specialist staff. Qlik is now available to more bank employees covering all areas of the bank's operations, allowing teams to make better informed decisions.

“Feeding data into the cloud was a challenge at first as it's a lot of data to transfer every day and most of our systems are still on-premises,” says André Berlin, Business Intelligence Manager at Ikano Bank.“But with Qlik Cloud and the Qlik Data Gateway, we are in a very good position to start moving even more data and more apps to the cloud as we go forward. Now all our departments make use of Qlik in some way, from small solutions with just one or a few users to broader bank wide KPI dashboards with much bigger target audiences.”

The improved customer journey

Qlik's friendly and intuitive visual capabilities has made it easy for the bank's staff to work with huge amounts of data, critical when sharing it with wider teams within the organization. The bank now uses a variety of Qlik apps, allowing teams to track the bank's performance on an overall level while also providing additional insights by drilling down and looking into important KPIs throughout the customer journey.

“A great example of where we have really benefited from Qlik is the improvements we've made to our customer onboarding process,” added Berlin.“The data has given us the insight to see where customers were dropping off, and also allows us to take actions and quickly follow up on the outcomes. The result is more satisfied customers and increased sales for the bank.”

“Driving successful customer outcomes is critical for financial organizations that operate in highly competitive environments such as Ikano Bank,” says Gareth Vincent, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Qlik.“With Qlik Cloud, Ikano Bank has a real-time view of their data that empowers their staff to take action on informed insights that benefit both their customers and the bank.”

About Qlik

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik's solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

About Ikano Bank

Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people and businesses. Their offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. Ikano Bank operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Group who owns 51% of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49% of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the company was once founded.

