China SXT Pharmaceuticals Announces One-For-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("SXTC" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SXTC), a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sales of Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs"), including Advanced TCMPs (Directly-Oral TCMP and After-Soaking-Oral TCMP), fine TCMPs, regular TCMPs, and TCM Homologous Supplements ("TCMHS"), today announced that its Board of Directors has set the date of October 5, 2023 to be the effective date for the Company's one-for-twenty-five reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding ordinary shares. The Company's ordinary shares will begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 5, 2023. The CUSIP number for the Company's ordinary shares will be changed to G2161P140.

The Company's Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split so as to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market. In order to maintain the Company's listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, the Company's ordinary shares must have a closing bid price of $1.00 or more for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days by October 30, 2023. There can be no assurance that following the reverse split, the Company's ordinary shares will remain above $1.00 per share minimum for the requisite period as of October 30, 2023 to regain listing compliance. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, its securities may be subject to delisting from the NASDAQ Stock Market which, in turn, will result in significant adverse effect on the value and liquidity of the Company's securities.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every twenty-five issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one issued and outstanding share. Consequently, the reverse stock split will reduce the total number of outstanding ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 18.2 million shares to approximately 0.8 million shares. In lieu of issuing fractional shares, the Company will issue one full share of the post-reverse stock split ordinary share to any shareholder who would have been entitled to receive a fractional share. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the reverse stock split.

Once the reverse stock split becomes effective, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corp., by calling 303-662-1122.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding the closing of the proposed private placement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; the growth of the pharmaceutical market, particularly the Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces ("TCMPs") market, in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company serves and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward – looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer

Email:

