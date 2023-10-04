Global Food Texture Materials Market Surges To $24.5 Billion In 2022, Poised For Strong Growth By 2028

The global food texture materials market has achieved significant milestones, with its market size soaring to a substantial US$ 24.5 billion in 2022. Experts anticipate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching an impressive US$ 32.3 billion by 2028. This growth reflects a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2028.

Exploring Food Texture: A Palatable Experience

Food texture is a multifaceted index of food quality that engages the senses of touch, taste, and even hearing. It encompasses a wide range of parameters, including chewiness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, crispiness, elasticity, and firmness. These attributes are meticulously evaluated through texture analysis tests, which gauge food product responses to forces like shearing, cutting, chewing, compressing, and stretching.

These tests also serve to scrutinize the mechanical and physical properties of raw ingredients, food structures, and designs for quality checks both before and after production. Moreover, the use of various food texture additives plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall taste and mouthfeel of products.

Market Dynamics: Driving Factors

The remarkable growth of the food and beverage industry stands out as a primary driver for the market. Manufacturers in this sector increasingly employ texturizing agents during the production of processed foods to preserve nutrients and inhibit microbial growth, thereby extending product shelf life.

Additionally, the rising consumer preference for convenience and packaged food products has injected momentum into market expansion. Texturizing agents are used in the production of items such as bread, confectioneries, soups, sauces, beverages, and dressings to elevate their visual appeal and palatability.

Customized formulations that deliver a blend of desired qualities, including flavor and fragrance, have emerged as another growth catalyst. Factors like rapid urbanization, increased consumer spending capacity, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are poised to further propel market growth.

Market Segmentation: Functionality and Application

This comprehensive market analysis delivers insights into critical trends within each segment of the global food texture materials market report. Furthermore, it provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period spanning 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on functionality and application:

Breakup by Functionality:

Breakup by Application:

Regional Insights: Global Reach

The global market reaches across the following regions:

North America



United States Canada

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia Others

Europe



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia Others

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The competitive landscape of the industry has been scrutinized, highlighting key players in the market, including Ajinomoto, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avebe, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Estelle Chemicals, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Corporation, Fuerst Day Lawson, and others.

