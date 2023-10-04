Ex-Nielsen EU Digital Lead Terrie Brennan Joins Beatgrid As CCO In New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beatgrid is the cross media single-source advertising effectiveness currency. Terrie Brennan joins after 40+ years at Nielsen

- Terrie BrennanNEW YORK, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ex-Nielsen EU Digital Lead Terrie Brennan Joins Beatgrid as CCO in New YorkBeatgrid, the single-source advertising effectiveness currency, today announces Terrie Brennan as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Terrie brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the advertising industry. Terrie's New York based role with Beatgrid follows eight years in London as Nielsen's European Digital Lead, preceded by 35 years in New York climbing the incumbent's corporate ladder in roles including EVP, General Manager, Advertising solutions AND SVP New Business Development and Strategy.Terrie arrives at a time of change, as CTV continues its ascent to dominance among viewers, and the advertising industry continues to move forward with the important conversations on privacy, trust, and cookies. Terrie will be spearheading Beatgrid's sales and marketing efforts, aligning with the company's goals to enhance customer experience and make a significant impact on the overall industry by growing Beatgrid's offering as the only true single-source advertising effectiveness currency. In New York, she is uniquely placed to showcase the technology to the US market, and tackle the siloed data pools of the past for modern, data-driven advertisers and media buyers.Terrie Brennan, aforementioned CCO of Beatgrid said: "I am thrilled to join Beatgrid at this pivotal time in the advertising measurement industry. My vision is to bring new and innovative approaches to audience measurement and campaign effectiveness. I am eager to work with the Beatgrid team to drive change in the industry, fostering innovation to efficiently achieve our objectives."Terrie Brennan, born in New York City, has had a remarkable journey in the advertising sector, starting her career as a Research Analyst at Nielsen Media Research. Over the years, she has held several significant positions at Nielsen, including Vice President of Product Management and Executive Vice President, where she led the successful launch of Digital Ad Ratings in the US. Terrie's international experience, particularly her tenure in the UK managing Nielsen's digital footprint in Brazil, France, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and the UK, has been a turning point in her career, shaping her into a dynamic leader in the industry.Daniel Tjondronegoro:“Terrie is known for her optimistic and determined personality, both in her personal and professional life. With Terrie on board, we are well-positioned to further enhance our commitment to providing advertisers, agencies, and publishers, globally but with a special focus in North America, with the most advanced and accurate cross-media measurement solutions.”ENDPR for Beatgrid:SoContent CommunicationsDoug Hunterdoug @ co+44 (0) 7510 381111About BeatgridFounded in 2014 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Beatgrid is a fast-growing advertising measurement company that offers deduplicated true single-source cross-media advertising measurement to global advertisers who want to understand where to save marketing costs and lift ad ROI. Beatgrid's solutions use advanced passive mobile Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology for panel-based cross-platform measurement, combined with industry-leading geolocation tracking. With +400 campaigns across the US, UK, AU, IN, CA, and DE, Beatgrid has established itself as a validated solution trusted by renowned organizations of the likes of Google, Star India, Unilever, P&G, The Trade Desk, and Virgin.

Doug Hunter

SoContent Communications

email us here