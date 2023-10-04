(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carro Surpasses 1 Million Products in Catalog, Revolutionizing eCommerce Collaborations

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Carro , a global leader in collaborative commerce and a cross-store sales channel for eCommerce, proudly announces a significant milestone - surpassing 1 million products listed in its catalog. Carro is offering access to this catalog starting at just $35/mo. This achievement exemplifies Carro's commitment to reshaping the eCommerce landscape, fostering unparalleled collaboration, and facilitating growth across a multitude of brands and eCommerce platforms.Influencing the face of online retail, Carro streamlines brand partnerships via its innovative cross-store selling feature, negating the need for traditional wholesale relationships or inventory commitments.Carro's recent achievement as a Shopify Plus Certified App, a distinction held by a mere 1% of all Shopify apps, exemplifies the platform's quality and reliability. However, Carro's influence isn't limited to Shopify, with its recent Commerce API launch extending its services across all eCommerce retail platforms. This pivotal move connects Shopify merchants to the vast eCommerce ecosystem, signifying an era of cross-platform collaboration.In a demonstration of the platform's tangible impact, Carro has driven significant results for leading DTC brand, and inventors of the portable blender, BlendJet. By integrating Carro, BlendJet increased its average order value by 80% by establishing its own marketplace of complimentary products. Ryan Pamplin, CEO and Co-Founder of BlendJet, highlights the transformative power of Carro: "Take my word for it, if you install Carro, you are going to see what I've seen, which is a dramatic increase to the average order value, especially on orders that contain Carro products, which for us is over an 80% increase to AOV.""Hitting the 1 million product mark underscores our commitment to transforming how brands, retailers, and influencers interact in eCommerce," said Jason Goldberg, Co-Founder of Carro. "We're focused on expanding our catalog and enhancing our platform for businesses of all sizes. Our mission is to link every eCommerce platform via Carro, enabling collective growth, starting at just $35 a month. We believe in scaling a product catalog without the burden of inventory or wholesale costs."Carro's expansive catalog presents a diverse product range, from renowned fortune 500 brands to emerging Shopify brands, enabling unique, curated shopping experiences for customers across platforms. This achievement, combined with Carro's commitment to further expand its catalog, offers an exciting horizon for the eCommerce world, forecasting several million products by year's end.As eCommerce continues to evolve, Carro is bridging gaps, facilitating symbiotic relationships between platforms, brands, and influencers, and revolutionizing product partnership accessibility.Looking to the future, Carro continues to invest in growth and expansion, leading the way for online retail's future. By fostering a collaborative environment that accommodates all eCommerce platforms, Carro promotes collective success, regardless of individual platform choice.Carro is available for installation via the Shopify App Store and its Commerce API. Merchants looking to leverage Carro's extensive network and unlock a world of cross-selling opportunities can contact sales or begin a free trial.About Carro:Carro is the industry's leading collaborative commerce platform helping brands, retailers, and influencers sell more by collaborating together. With a focus on virtual wholesale, Carro enables its users to sell complimentary products effortlessly and, at the same time, get their products into many other online stores, increasing awareness. By onboarding thousands of new products daily, Carro is revolutionizing cross-platform partnerships and shaping the future of online retail. Carro gives you access to over a million products with plans starting at just $35/mo.For more information about this exciting update from Carro, click here . Or, experience the power of Collaborative Commerce yourself - Try Carro today!Sales inquiries:Hillary Anne (VP of Revenue)Investment inquiries:

