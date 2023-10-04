Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Projected To Surpass US$ 94.234 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 36.11%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.11% from US$10.887 billion in 2021 to US$94.234 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.11% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$94.234 billion by 2028.The market is expected to thrive due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. Moreover, factors such as rising fuel prices, the ongoing depletion of fossil fuels, and government-backed initiatives promoting electric vehicles in various nations, coupled with enhancements in charging infrastructure, tax incentives, and subsidies, are projected to drive increased investments in this infrastructure. This indicates a positive outlook for the market's expansion.Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations serve as essential equipment to connect electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to a power source for recharging purposes. A prominent driver of growth in the EV charging station market is the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency. This focus on energy-efficient solutions aligns with the broader trend toward sustainability and cleaner transportation options, contributing to the market's steady expansion.The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is significantly influenced by the advancements in the Automotive Industry The surge in electric vehicle sales and adoption, highlighted by a 75% increase in Q1 2022 according to the International Energy Agency, is poised to drive demand for charging infrastructure. This trend, coupled with cost-effective solutions, stringent emissions regulations, favorable government investments and subsidies, and growing environmental awareness among consumers, is fueling both the electric vehicle market and the need for global electric vehicle charging stations. Significant investments by automakers, like General Motors' $35 billion plan to achieve over a million EV sales by 2025, are further contributing to market growth. The electric vehicle charging station market is expected to benefit significantly from these factors. In June 2021, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., a prominent electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, introduced an extensive range of EV charging solutions tailored to fleets of various sizes and types. Additionally, the market is likely to receive a boost from growing collaborations among automakers, who are offering subscription-based charging solutions.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type of vehicle, the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is classified into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). The market is prominently led by the BHEV (Battery Hybrid Electric Vehicle) segment, which is expected to maintain a substantial share throughout the forecast period driven by the growing adoption of connected vehicles.Based on the type of Charging Stations, the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is segmented into AC Charging Station and DC Charging Station. AC Charging system vehicles hold a substantial share and dominate the market. AC charging is the most widely used method for powering electric vehicles due to its compact size, making it highly preferred for office and residential settings. Furthermore, the global demand for convenient EV charging is expected to drive the surge in AC charger adoption.Geographically, the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region has established dominance in the market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including robust sales of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). Notably, countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, recognized as major electric vehicle hubs, are making substantial investments in charging infrastructure development. Furthermore, governments in the APAC region are actively deploying electric buses and other electric vehicles, both for public and private purposes, driven by the need to combat air pollution. These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to the growing demand for EVs in the forecasted period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the electric vehicle charging stations market that have been covered include ABB Ltd, Hong Kong EV Power Limited, General Electric, ChargePoint, Inc., Xcharge, Inc., Xiongan Lianxing Network Technology, Instavolt, The New Motion BV, Evgo Services LLC, Tesla, Shell, BYD, Eaton Corporation, and Robert bosch GmBH among others.The market analytics report segments the electric vehicle charging Stations Market on the following basis:.By Type of Electric VehicleoBattery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)oPlug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).By Type of Charging StationsoAC Charging StationoDC Charging Station.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.UAE.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.Thailand.Indonesia.Taiwan.South Korea.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd.Hong Kong EV Power Limited.General Electric.ChargePoint, Inc..Xcharge, Inc..Xiongan Lianxing Network Technology.Instavolt.The New Motion BV.Evgo Services LLC.Tesla.Shell.BYD.Eaton corporation.Robert bosch GmBHExplore More Reports:.Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market:.Global Electric Vehicle Telematics Market:.Global New Energy Car Market:

