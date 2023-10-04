Solar Powered Irrigation System Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Sunray Power, Lorentz, Sunculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solar Powered Irrigation System Market

A new research study on Global Solar Powered Irrigation System Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offer a complete assessment of the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers the latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Solar Powered Irrigation System products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Some of the leading players that are listed in the study are Lorentz (Germany), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Netafim (Israel), Grundfos (Denmark), Solar Water Solutions (Kenya), Bright Solar (China), Shakti Pumps (India), CRI Pumps (India), Dankoff Solar Pumps (United States), Rainbow Power Company (Australia), Sunray Power (China), Tata Power Solar Systems (India), GreenMax Technology (Taiwan), Power n Sun (United Arab Emirates), SunCulture (Kenya).The global Solar Powered Irrigation System market may touch new levels of USD 132 Billion in 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.5% backed by increasing market development activities in the industry. The current market size is seen at USD 59.7 Billion as per latest publication of HTF MI.Get a Free Sample PDF including full TOC, Tables, Figures, and Available customizations) in Global Solar Powered Irrigation System:Definition:A solar-powered irrigation system refers to a setup that utilizes solar energy to power irrigation systems for agricultural or landscaping purposes. It involves the use of solar panels or photovoltaic (PV) modules to generate electricity, which is then used to operate water pumps, irrigation controllers, and other irrigation equipment. These are the primary components that capture sunlight and convert it into electricity through the photovoltaic effect. Solar panels are usually mounted on a structure or placed on the ground in a location that receives maximum sunlight exposure. A charge controller regulates the flow of electricity from the solar panels to the battery bank, ensuring that the batteries are charged efficiently and preventing overcharging or damage to the system. The battery bank stores the excess solar energy generated during the day for use during periods of low sunlight or at night. Batteries provide a continuous power supply to the irrigation system, allowing it to operate even when sunlight is not available. A solar-powered water pump, typically a submersible or surface pump, is responsible for drawing water from a water source such as a well, pond, or river. 