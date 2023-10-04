Kremlin reduces concerns as Russian ruble declines against US dollar

(MENAFN) Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said on Tuesday that concerns over the ongoing decline of the Russian ruble against the US dollar are "remnant of the past."



For the very first time since mid-August, the ruble depreciated past the symbolic level of 100 rubles to the dollar on Tuesday. Through the morning, the currency made a little comeback and traded just above 99 to the dollar.



“Excessive attention to the ruble-dollar exchange rate is possible from an emotional point of view, but rather is a remnant of the past after all,” Peskov informed a news briefing. “We have to get used to living in the ruble zone and not feel dependent on the dollar,” he declared, continuing that the central bank as well as the government are totally guaranteeing macroeconomic steadiness.



The nation's high request and low supply of foreign currency, especially demand from importers, as well as changes in the trade balance, have been blamed for the weakening of the ruble. According to experts, the currency might settle at 95–96 versus the greenback in a month and strengthen to 90 by the end of the autumn.

