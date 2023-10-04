Maharashtra government starts investigation into regional hospital deaths

(MENAFN) The government of Maharashtra has established a committee to investigate the fatalities of numerous individuals, including at least 12 infants, within state-run hospitals, following widespread outrage triggered by reports in Indian media.



As of Wednesday, the death toll had reached 35 at the state-run Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital, situated in the Nanded district to the east of Mumbai. The majority of these fatalities occurred within a span of two days, with 24 individuals, including half a dozen infants, succumbing on a single day.



Additionally, another hospital in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra, formerly known as Aurangabad, reported ten more patient deaths within a 24-hour timeframe, intensifying concerns about the state of healthcare in the region.



On Tuesday, the state government disclosed its initiation of an investigation into the incident. “Why did so many deaths occur in one day? We will investigate if it was because of lack of medicines, or a shortage of staff or some other reason,” a Maharashtra minister, Girish Mahajan, was cited as stating by a UK-based news agency.

